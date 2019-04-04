A grant from BBC Children in Need could help children in Eastbourne struggling with grief

BBC Children in Need has announced a grant of £99,936 to a local project working with disadvantaged children and young people in Eastbourne.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has been awarded a three-year grant of £99,936 to provide bereavement support for children and young people.

The funding will allow the hospice to provide one to one support for children and advice for caregivers.

David Scott-Ralphs, chief executive at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said, “We are so pleased with the funding from BBC Children in Need; it means we can continue our mission to reach out and transform end of life care for more people in our local area. Beyond the care of our patients, we always consider the family and carers, including children and young people who are experiencing grief and loss.”

Clare Cannock, from Children in Need, said, “The public’s generosity towards BBC Children in Need never ceases to amaze me; the money donated means we can go on to fund projects that support children and young people.

“We want organisations in the local area that support children and young people to reach out to us about funding opportunities and tell us about new projects that will make a difference to the community.”

Simon Antrobus, Children in Need chief executive, added, “Each project will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK who really do need our help, so thank you for making these grants possible.”