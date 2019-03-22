A drop-in advice centre for veterans and run by veterans has opened its doors in Eastbourne

The Blue Van drop-in centre opened last week and will provide advice and support to veterans.

Sixty-seven veterans and volunteers who attended the grand opening of the Blue Van drop-in centre at the Seaside Community Hub on Seaside on March 12.

The drop-in centre was opened by The High Sheriff, John Moore-Bick and Cllr Gill Mattock, mayor of Eastbourne.

Businesses and veteran support groups have offered their time and expertise to the project, as well as the veterans themselves and the Seaside Community Hub who host the Blue Van drop in centre. As a gesture of support, the Seaside Community Centre has offered to sponsor the drop-in centre with a gift of six-months rent.

The centre is for veterans and run by veterans and will be open for a brew and chat each second Tuesday of the month from 10am to 12.30pm. For further information email bluevandropin@yahoo.com.