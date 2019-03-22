A daily brandy could be the secret to a long life, says 102-year-old Eastbourne lady

An Eastbourne woman has reached the age of 102 and puts her longevity down to a tot of brandy in her coffee each morning.

Kathleen Fuller was born in Portsmouth but moved to East Dean with her husband Fred Fuller. The couple were married for more than 60 years before Fred died at the age of 79.

Kathleen lived in Granville Road for some time before moving to Berry Pomeroy Care Home, where she now lives.

Kathleen and Fred had three children together. George, now 76, June, now 72, and the youngest, Bill, now aged 71. The family has grown over the years and the Kathleen is a grandmother to four and also now a great-grandmother.

Her daughter June said, “She is a very strong-willed woman and it is not surprising she has reached this age because her father got to 102, her mother reached 98 and her brother is 95.

“She always said, ‘I want to be as old as daddy’ and she has made it.”

When asked the secret to her longevity, June said, “She always puts it down to a brandy in her coffee each morning.”