175ft Bungee jump coming to Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s first ever bungee jump is coming to town this summer.

The attraction will see people take the heart-stopping plunge as part of the popular Beach Life Festival on July 14.

Towering at a huge 175ft, the jump has been organised to raise thousands for local charities and good causes.

Entry is free to participants that raise a minimum fundraising target of £100 for one of Visit Eastbourne’s official charity partners.

However, general admission is also available at £60 for those that want to participate in the Bungee Jump but do not have a chosen charity.

All participants interested must read the terms and conditions before applying.

If you have any questions, contact the Events Team on 01323 415504.