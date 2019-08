Eastbourne Police made 17 arrests this weekend (August 10 and 11) including sexual assault and modern slavery.

Other offences included robbery, witness intimidation, possession of a class A drug, ABH, breach of a restraining order, affray, drunk and disorderly and common assault.

Eastbourne Police said on Twitter, “Another busy weekend for our officers with 17 arrests across Eastbourne.”

Story by Logan MacLeod.