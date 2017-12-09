16 days left to win new set of wheels

There are just 16 days left to buy a ticket for this year’s Win A Car Christmas event at the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

By buying a £1 ticket, you will be in with a chance of winning a brand new £7,500 Suzuki Celerio for Christmas when the lucky ticket is drawn on December 24.

The event is now in its 18th year and has raised a staggering £310,000 for local charities since it was started in 2000.

Every day a different charity is in the centre selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “There are just 16 days left to buy a £1 ticket and stand a chance of winning a brand new car, while at the same time helping one of the fantastic causes that will be in the Arndale Centre every day until Christmas Eve.”

In the centre for the coming week are the following charities: Today (Saturday) – Children with Cancer Fund Polegate; tommorrow (Sunday) – Friends of Eastbourne Hospital; Monday – Mayor’s Charities; Tuesday – Eastbourne Blind Society; Wednesday – MacMillan Cancer Support; Thursday – Epilepsy Sussex.