15-year-old from Brighton arrested for attempted murder

A 15-year-old from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police have confirmed today (April 22).

Sussex Police say the teen was arrested on Sunday (April 21), in Polegate after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Eastbourne on Saturday evening (April 20).

A spokesperson for the force said, “A 15-year-old boy from Brighton has been arrestedon suspicion of attempted murder, driving with no license, and driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a traffic colliison, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving.”

The youth remains in custody at this stage, police said.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were sent to Larkspur Drive in Shinewater, Eastbourne, at around 6pm on Saturday evening.

A 23-year-old motorcylist was seriously injured in a collision with a car. He suffered serious injuries including a stab wound, police said.

He was flown to hospital in Brighton where he was reported to be in a stable and not life-threatening condition, according to police.