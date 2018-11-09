£15,000 police donation for Beachy Head Chaplains

Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, an Eastbourne-based charity providing dedicated support for people in crisis, has received a £15,000 donation from Sussex Police.

The contribution has come from the Police Property Act Fund, made up of monies received by the police from the sale of property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

Accepting a cheque from Inspector Rachel Barrow the charity’s chief executive officer Gail Whitington said, “BHCT is delighted to receive the £15,000 donation.

“On behalf of all our volunteers and staff we would like to say a huge thank you to The Police Property Fund and we are very grateful for Inspector Barrow’s nomination.

“Every donation we receive directly benefits the work of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team in helping us to be equipped, trained and present on duty to help us find and assist those in distress.

“It is because of this that we greatly appreciate the donation. Thank you for helping us to continue in this vital work.”

The BHCT provides essential first response to search and rescue and crisis intervention.

The charity also actively promotes suicide prevention and works with partners, including The Samaritans, to make suicide preventable.

