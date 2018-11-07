11 children among group of migrants found in refrigerated lorry at Newhaven port

Eleven children were among a group of people discovered in a refrigerated lorry in Newhaven Port.

Border Force officers at intercepted a lorry recently arrived on a ferry from Dieppe on November 1.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found 21 people concealed within a load of sparkling water, the Home Office said.

A spokesperson said the group consisted of 17 people, claiming to be aged between 12 and 17, who said they were Vietnamese.

A total of 11 were later confirmed to be minors.

They were passed into the care of social services, the Home Office said.

The remaining 10 adults – five women and five men, who all presented themselves as Vietnamese – were interviewed by immigration officials.

Two of these – an 18-year-old man and a woman aged 27 – have since been removed from the UK.

The remaining eight, aged between 21 and 28, must now report regularly to the Home Office while their cases are progressed in line with the UK immigration rules.

Andrut Mihai Duma, 29, a Romanian national of no fixed UK address, was charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK On Friday, November 2.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on November 26.

The case is being led by Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigations.