Thrill seeker? Or just want to relax? Something for everyone at Eastbourne’s Beach Life Festival returns this summer

Thrill-seekers are set for an exhilarating weekend this summer when the Beach Life Festival returns to Eastbourne’s seafront.

Visitors can kick back and watch the experts perform stunts, enjoy the roller derby or take to the water and try out a new sport for themselves with Buzz Active’s water sport taster sessions for windsurfing and sailing.

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180716-104519008

Daredevils will love the 175ft high bungee jump and can also experience a free-fall rush on the Air Bag Drop which is new for 2019. Those brave enough to bungee can jump for charity on Saturday July 13, with a free jump for anyone raising £100 or more, for one of the festival’s official charity partners, or simply pay £65 without fundraising. With a range of local charities participating, jumpers must book in advance and can raise money for one of our existing charity partners or a charity of their choice.

The Airbag Drop on Sunday July 14 is the opportunity for anyone to release their inner stuntman or woman. It is the ultimate land-based freefall experience with participants taking a leap of faith from the top of a high tower down onto a giant air bag at the base.

For those seeking even more adrenaline on the Sunday, Buzz Active will be hosting an XL Stand up Paddleboard Race. With supersize paddle boards which are able to hold six people at a time, teams will be pitted against each other to compete for the Beach Life Trophy.

Beach Life fans can enjoy more extreme fun over the weekend with Europe’s only outdoor Roller Derby event, Jet-surfing demonstrations, slalom and speed skating and a Last Man Standing inflatable podium game.

Beach Life Festival, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180716-104655008

For those who prefer a less energetic weekend then the festival is also is the perfect event to just chill out and relax on the beach. The VW Bus Stop Tour returns as colourful VW Camper Vans line the promenade bringing an authentic surfer’s paradise to Eastbourne beach!

The laid back vibe will continue with a host of music acts on the live entertainment stage in Princes Park. With something for all musical tastes ranging from glam rock to SKA and rock to 80s hits!

Beach Life Festival takes place from Saturday 13 – Sunday 14 July from 11am each day, and entry is free. To book a bungee jump or to enter the XL Stand-up Paddleboard Challenge, visit www.BeachlifeFestival.co.uk