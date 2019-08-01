Three new stores to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Three new stores are set to sign for the £85 million Beacon extension.

The new names just released for the 170,000 sq ft extension are global footwear brand Skechers, British clothing group Quiz and UK stationery and lifestyle brand Neon Sheep.

Andrew Rice, fund manager of centre owners Legal & General, said, “We are delighted to announce that three more units are now under offer for The Beacon.

“These are all quality brands that reflect the high level of confidence in Eastbourne as a shopping destination and expand the already significant offer for our customers.

“Since the first phase of the extension opened before Christmas, we have seen the steady arrival of new brands to the Centre which is particularly impressive considering the current economic climate within retail.

“It shows the appeal of The Beacon that has transformed the face of shopping in Eastbourne.”

Skechers is the US-based global brand for lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, with stores in 170 countries.

International fast fashion brand QUIZ, which specialises in empowering dressy casual wear, occasion and glamorous evening wear and accessories, now has more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 22 countries.

It currently operates 73 standalone stores and 174 concessions in the UK.

For stationery and lifestyle brand Neon Sheep, that offers a fun and quirky range for shoppers, this new store will be its tenth opening outside London. Other recent additions to the ‘flock’ have included Stratford Upon Avon, Leeds city centre and Edinburgh Royal Mile.

These latest names will join H & M, Next, FatFace, Schuh, Jack Wills, New Look, Flying Tiger, Paperchase, JoJo Maman Bébé and Lovisa’s on the ground floor of the extension.

Nando’s is trading on the first floor with new restaurants Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and The Bok Shop due to open in the autumn.

The Centre’s eight-screen Cineworld opened earlier this month on the second floor and announcements of further signings are expected soon.