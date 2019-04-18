Three bedroom property in the heart of Hastings

Howard Southern admits he had spent years taking trips to the south coast in a bid to find the perfect place to buy a property.

Living in London he was keen to own a second home which would offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the captial.

“I had always wanted somewhere on the South Coast and I spent years just driving up and down trying to find somewhere to live,” he says.

“There were a lot of places that I didn’t like.

“I wanted to be close enough to London but wanted somewhere else when I came across Hastings which just offered something a bit different to Brighton.”

Bourne Hall

He bought the home, which forms part of Bourne Hall, in 2013.

Bourne Hall was a former Wesleyan Church, the remnants of which can still be seen from the facade of the property.

“It was built in the 1940s and has lived many lives,” reveals Howard.

“It was a chapel, then I think a theatre, and an art gallery before a developer turned it into three dwellings so when I moved in there wasn’t much I needed to do with it.”

The three bedroom property is arranged over three floors and offers more than 1900sqft of versatile space.

On the ground floor is the large open plan living space with kitchen, the first floor has a mezzanine living room and the second floor has the three bedrooms including the master with ensuite and a family bathroom.

“I was initially worried though about the space when I bought it as I thought it would be freezing in the winter,” he says, “but thanks to modern dry lining it is warm and costs less to heat than my Victorian property in London and warmer too.

“It is the thing people comment on as they visit asking about the heating bills but they are surprised when they walk through the door how warm it is.

“The space is very light as it has south facing windows. There are three balconies one on the north side, one on the south and then another from the bedroom.

“The south is lovely in the summer but if it is too warm you can go to the north balcony.”

Bourne Hall

Situated at the heart of the historic Hastings old town, Howard says that you are in the heart of the action.

“Hastings is a really vibrant place,” he adds.

“The property has views of West Hill and the Old Town, plus also Courthouse Street which has a great range of vintage and antique shops.

“There are pubs and restaurants right on your doorstep so if you aren’t careful you can see yourself going out every night,” he laughs.

A hive of creativity the Jerwood gallery is nearby and there are a number of events in the town throughout the year from the half marathon to Jack in the Green Festival, Coastal Currents, the Old Town Carnival and three seafood festivals.

Hastings railway station is close by with direct links to London Charing Cross and Victoria (one hour, 30 mins) and Brighton (accessible within 50 mins), perfect for commuters.

Howard will be sad to leave Hastings but he is consolidating his properties into one.

“There is just so much creativity here and a really vibrant music and art scene.

“It would be great for someone who wants a second home, it has a great location near everything and really close to the beach.

“There is a large reception space and three bedrooms, so I don’t know if there is enough for a family but I lived her for a while before putting it on the market and it is a great house if you want to stay there all the time.

“I will really miss Hastings though.”

Bourne Hall

The property in the Bourne in Historic Hastings Old Town, is on the market for a guide price of £700,000 - £725,000 with Knight and Knoxley, 5 George Street, Old Town, Hastings, 01424 31 00 00, www.knightandknoxley.com