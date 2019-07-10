This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Eastbourne
Looking to move in Eastbourne? This is everything you need to know about what your money can get you.
With a budget of up to £100,000, you can find exactly what you’re looking for in Eastbourne with these flats, studio apartments and holiday homes.
1. Eastbourne Road, three bed holiday park home
This holiday home benefits from a sociable sun deck that provides a perfect place to entertain or relax and unwind. Communal park facilities include a restaurant and swimming pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and gym. 35,000
This one bed flat is situated in the heart of the town centre and is conveniently located for shopping, the seafront promenade and mainline station. This is a lower ground floor flat and benefits from a courtyard space. 65,000
This spacious holiday lodge features an open lounge area equipped and double bedrooms - the master room also benefits from an en-suite shower room. The additional decking area makes it the perfect place to relax. 75,000
This one bed first floor flat is located close to the town centre and theatre complex at Devonshire Park, and the Eastbourne seafront. The flat includes kitchen, sitting room, inner hallway and double bedroom. 77,500