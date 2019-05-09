The cygnets have hatched! Cute bundles of fluff, and more of your stunning photographs of beautiful Eastbourne

Newly hatched cygnets and ducklings, a curious squirrel and a changeable sky - here’s another great selection of your photographs of beautiful Eastbourne.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photograph and what sort of camera it was taken on.

Fiona Ruth Etkin has been patiently watching the nesting swans in Hampden Park and was rewarded with this beautiful photograph of seven of eight of their newly-hatched cygnets. "Mum, you're photobombing our pic with your tail!" SUS-190905-094956001 Fiona Ruth Buy a Photo

Another from Fiona Ruth Etkin - a very sweet close up of four of the cygnets in Hampden Park. SUS-190905-095019001 Fiona Ruth Buy a Photo

Eileen Kilgour snapped this squirrel peering at her curiously from a tree in Gildredge Park. SUS-190905-095009001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

A carpet of native bluebells in a woodland conservation area in Eastbourne. This photograph was taken by David Ford, using a 14mm ultra wide angle lens. SUS-190905-094933001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more