‘The Beast’ from ITV’s The Chase is set to appear at this Eastbourne nightclub

A popular nightclub in Eastbourne, Cameo, is set to open its doors to ‘The Beast’ from ITV’s The Chase for a meet and greet night.

The club will host The Beast, real name Mark Labbett, on September 27 from 10pm to 3am.

A Cameo spokesperson said, “The Beast is here to challenge you. Join us at Cameo on Friday, September 27, for a meet & greet with the ultimate chaser.

“We are telling you, this guy knows how to party.”

The Beast has appeared on many UK television quiz shows, including Mastermind in 2000 with his specialist subject The Simpsons.

For more information visit Cameo’s facebook page at @cameoeastbourneclub or call them on 01323 411115.