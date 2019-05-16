The 8 most popular homes for sale in Eastbourne at the moment, according to Zoopla
The online real estate company have revealed the eight most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our town. They range from flats to family homes, many of which are ready for a family to move straight in.
Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Click here to read which BN postcodes are the slowest and fastest to sell.
1. Spencer Road, Eastbourne
This two bed flat benefits from a town centre location, communal gardens and period features such as a floor to ceiling bay window. It is on for 190,000