Success for Eastbourne scooter riders

Two scooter riders from Eastbourne have been successful in an international sports festival.
Eighteen-year-olds Dante Hutchinson and Jamie Addison took part in the FISE Action Sports Festival in Montpellier last weekend.
Dante took second place on the podium and friend Jamie came in fourth.
A spokesperson at Eastbourne Skatepark Association said, “Congrats to Jamie Addison and Dante Hutchinson out at Fise.
“Dante came second on the Spine and secured a podium spot of third in Mens Pro Park and Jamie came fourth in Spine. Eastbourne is proud lads.”