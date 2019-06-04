Success for Eastbourne scooter riders

Two scooter riders from Eastbourne have been successful in an international sports festival.

Eighteen-year-olds Dante Hutchinson and Jamie Addison took part in the FISE Action Sports Festival in Montpellier last weekend.

World class scooter rider Jamie ADDISON SUS-190406-141418001

Dante took second place on the podium and friend Jamie came in fourth.

A spokesperson at Eastbourne Skatepark Association said, “Congrats to Jamie Addison and Dante Hutchinson out at Fise.

“Dante came second on the Spine and secured a podium spot of third in Mens Pro Park and Jamie came fourth in Spine. Eastbourne is proud lads.”