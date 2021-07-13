Live performances return to Eastbourne Bandstand

Following the latest roadmap announcement, the venue will return with a full complement of concerts including tribute shows, 1812 and Proms fireworks, Big Band, kids party nights, traditional Sunday afternoon performances and much more.

On Wednesday, July 21, the season will launch with the 1812 and Proms concerts as they resume with fireworks as top tribute acts celebrate the best in the business with Robbie Williams, Frank Sinatra and a new Supertramp show all topping the bill in the opening week.

Tania Alboni is also joining the lineup as Amy Winehouse on July 23 on what will be the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Tania, who also starred as the singer on BBC One’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’, will take to the stage with her band The Monkey Men to perform many of the Back to Black singer’s legendary hits.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “We are over the moon to finally be reopening and can’t wait to entertain audiences once again with some first-class performances.

“We have a sensational lineup of live music in store and after a difficult period for performers up and down the country, they have never been more excited to perform at the bandstand.

“With so much to choose from, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to this premier outdoor venue.”

With daily concerts in the summer holidays, the weekly programme will also be joined by a free open stage night every Monday evening in August which is a great opportunity to enjoy free live music and showcase local talent.

Concert tickets vary from £3.50 to £8.95 for adults and £2 to £6.95 for children, with Friends of the Bandstand benefitting from a 10 per cent discount on most ticket prices.