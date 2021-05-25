Eastbourne is ‘top staycation spot’ in June

Residents and tourists relaxing in the sun on Eastbourne beach. E28194P ENGSUS00120130907102813

A new study from Uswitch has revealed the best spots in the UK to book a staycation and when you should go to get the best weather.

Uswitch said their broadband team crunched the numbers dating back 50 years to reveal Eastbourne as the ‘top staycation spot’ for the best weather during June.

Eastbourne was revealed to have an average maximum temperature of 18c and had the least amount of rain in June with 47mm.

The study comes following an April where the town had less rain than Death Valley in California.

It was Eastbourne’s second direst July on record with just 1.5mm of rainfall.