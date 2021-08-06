Eastbourne supermarket announces reopening date

Lidl’s store in Seaside, which closed in May, will reopen on Thursday, August 12.

The store’s opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

A Lidl spokesperson said, “The refreshed supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.3bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2020 and 2021.

Lidl store in Seaside, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190919-105541008

“The store has undergone upgrades to the car park and lighting, as well as improvements to the landscaping.

“Customers will also benefit from new bicycle storage hoops and the modernisation will improve the overall efficiency of the store through new heating and ventilation systems alongside new in-store lighting.”

Lidl GB’s regional head of property Adam Forsdick said, “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst we have carried out these improvement works at our store in Eastbourne.

“We are delighted to be able to open the store once again to residents and deliver an enhanced range of our fresh, high quality and affordable produce as well as an even greater shopping experience.”

The store spokesperson said, “As per the latest government guidance, while no longer legally required, it is recommended that those who can, continue to wear face coverings in crowded or indoor spaces, including when visiting our stores in England.