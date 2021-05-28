Eastbourne joins with nationwide high street campaign

To show the importance of supporting our high streets, Eastbourne is joining with Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

This is where more than 100 independent high streets across the UK put on special £5 offers from June 12-26.

Leanna Forse, who organises the event for Eastbourne, said, “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Eastbourne. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

Eastbourne High Street

“The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

The campaign is a free to join and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots organisation that has been helping businesses and high streets to help themselves since 2010.

Totally Locally is partnering with Visa for the campaign, calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

A statement from Totally Locally said, “If every adult in Eastbourne spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £20.9 million per year going directly into our local economy. Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn’t it?”

Fiver Fest. Photo from Eastbourne BID. SUS-210528-135939001

Chris Sands, from Totally Locally, said, “We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world, but small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. The pandemic has shown just what an amazing contribution they make to our local communities. It’s a conversation worth having.”

For any independent business wishing to participate in the campaign in Eastbourne, please contact [email protected] or call 01323 671660.