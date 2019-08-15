REVIEW: Love Supreme - reigning supreme

Jamie Callum absolutely stole the show at Love Supreme this year, writes Roy Morris.

Second on Sunday’s bill to Lauryn Hill and despite Gladys Knight, Jimmy Cliff and Louie Vega headlining on the Saturday - Jamie was still “the man”.

His incredible enthusiasm, energy and musicality was not only contagious, it was outrageous.

More than 50,000 people were captivated by this huge personality and clapped, swayed and danced more than at any time during this fabulous three days of jazz, soul and blues in the Sussex countryside.

Although some might question why Mahalia and her rap were part of this “jazz” festival, she had attracted a lot of younger people, and much screaming at her set.

However, the younger lot obviously enjoyed the many other acts, including the vivacious reggae septuagenarian, Jimmy Cliff.

This was the seventh year of the Love Supreme Jazz Festival which has now established its rightful place as a permanent feature on the music festival scene.

The fantastic artists who’ve appeared in the past include greats such as Van Morrison, Brian Ferry, Jools Holland, Gregory Porter, Curtis Stigers, The Jacksons, Rag “N” Bone Man, George Benson and Herbie Hancock.

Glynde Place, near Lewes, is a fabulous setting for Love Supreme, now regarded as one of the top jazz festivals in Europe - roll on 2020!

