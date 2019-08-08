READERS’ PICTURES: A bee hard at work, a double rainbow - and long lenses focus on Eastbourne pier

A busy, pollen-covered summer bee in hibiscus, a long range shot of Eastbourne pier from the Downs and a magical double rainbow are amongst this fine selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photo and what sort of camera/phone it was taken on.

Approach to Pevensey Castle, taken by David Ford with a Canon 5D. "Some days the weather conditions for photos are just right," he said. SUS-190808-095319001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Jeremy Sample took this shot of Eastbourne pier at long range from the South Downs Way, using a Canon EOS 200D with 300mm EF lens. SUS-190808-095244001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Lian Heffer took this seal at Pevensey Bay beach. "It just appeared - it was very happy just lying there," she said. SUS-190808-095256001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Double rainbow - taken at 'magical' Hellingly by Karen Bailey, with an iPhone. SUS-190808-095308001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

