Popular family Hailsham restaurant Bucklers celebrates second birthday in style

Hailsham restaurant Bucklers celebrated its second anniversary in style with a seven course taster menu, created by head chef Ryan Grover, accompanied by matching wines.

The evening was enjoyed by many of the regulars who have supported the restaurant since it opened in May 2017. Owner Melvyn Funnell-Strange said, “It has been an amazing two years and we could not have done it without our superb team and our wonderful customers, many of whom we now class as friends.”

