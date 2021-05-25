Eastbourne’s Top Pet competition shortlist revealed – vote now for your favourite

Four weeks ago we launched our search to find the Top Pet in Eastbourne and today we are excited to reveal our final shortlist.

We have received some fantastic entries of videos of some of the cutest and funniest pets in the area.

The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.

Top Pet competition

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday May 30 will be crowned the Eastbourne Herald’s Top Pet champion 2021.

Not only that but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Watch the attached video to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

Eastbourne’s shortlist:

Ziggy the dog

Blanco the cat

Willow the duckling

Terrence the tortoise

Phoebe the cat

Bruno the dog

Tango the cat

Cookie the dog

Delilah the cat

Bear and Hatchi the dogs

You can then vote for your favourite via this voting form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing May 31.