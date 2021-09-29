‘Symbolic’ Eastbourne totem poles taken down

A totem pole in Shinewater Park fell over today (Wednesday, September 29), and Eastbourne Borough Council decided to take down the other as it was rotting.

Larkspur Drive resident Maxine Spilsted said, “They are symbolic of Shinewater Park.

“Drag it back into the park. It could be around the park somewhere.

The fallen totem pole in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne. Picture from Maxine Spilsted SUS-210929-162119001

“I am fed up of the disposable world, what about the reusable world?”

A council spokesperson said, “On inspection of the fallen totem pole in Shinewater Park, officers found that the wooden structure is rotting.

“In the interests of public safety the other totem pole has been taken down. It is also rotting in a number of areas.”