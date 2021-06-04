Seagull found caught in fishing line hanging under Eastbourne Pier

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) responded to an emergency call-out from Sussex Police on Monday (May 31), after a member of the public contacted them.

A WRAS spokesperson said, “The gull’s wing was caught in the line and was hanging down in the middle of a very long piece of fishing line strung between the top of the pier and a metal girder just over half way down.

“Rescuers were able to reach the end of the line which was caught against the back of the railings.

“Wearing thick gloves rescuers were able to wind the fishing line around their hand pulling it tightly enough to snap the line allowing the gull to be pulled up to the top of the pier in order to be cut free and rescued.”

The gull was brought into WRAS’s casualty centre and was checked over before being released on Eastbourne Beach 24 hours later.