Public toilets shut at Seven Sisters due to cleaning costs

The toilets have been closed due to Covid-19 and this week it was announced they would more than likely remain shut until the area is taken over by the South Downs National Park Authority.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council which currently owns the park, said, “To reopen the toilets in line with government guidance, we need to arrange for ‘enhanced cleaning’.

“Unfortunately, based on the quotes we have had, and due to the relatively isolated rural location of the toilets, we do not have the budget available to pay for that additional cleaning.

“We have therefore made the difficult decision to keep the toilets closed.

“We will very shortly be transferring the freehold ownership of Seven Sisters Country Park to the South Downs National Park Authority.

“The SDNPA will be investing around £1.4m into Seven Sisters which will go into improving visitor experience and facilities and ecological management.