Luxurious East Sussex home has health spa wing, cinema and bar with a dance floor

News you can trust since 1865

Jacob, Dom and Chris at Cuckmere Haven (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082816001

Jacob and the team pumping up the paddleboards. (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082829001

Sussex Paddleboard Hire founders Dominic Barrow and Chris Caplen (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082731001

Paddleboarding at Cuckmere Haven (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-102944001