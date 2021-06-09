Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 results
An Eastbourne athlete came out on top in one of the 2021 Eastbourne Triathlon races.
Tribourne took place on Sunday, June 6, starting with the sprint distance, which is designed for novice triathletes, and Hamish Reilly from Eastbourne-based club Team Bodyworks won with a time of 00:59:02.
Morgan West, who is also from Team Bodyworks, came second with a time of 00:59:42.
Despite finished behind Mr Reilly, Mr West recorded the fasted 5km run finishing in 00:16:33 while the winner completed the run in 00:17:00.
Mr Reilly recorded the quickest 750m swim time of 00:09:33 while also boasting the best 18.3km cycle time of 00:30:57.
The standard race, which consisted of a 1,500m swim, 36.6km cycle and 10km run, was won by Henry James who competed for Western Tempo from Cheltenham.
Mr James won with a time of 01:55:18 ahead of Dorset athlete Alex Woodman, who completed the race in 01:58:25, and Jamie Bedwell from Team Bodyworks who finished with a time of 02:01:24.
Team Bodyworks athlete Henrietta Tarasewicz was the first woman to finish the standard distance with a time of 02:13:37 while placing 30th overall.
In the sprint distance Abi Bedwell, who is also from Team Bodyworks, was the first woman to finish with a time of 01:08:15 as she came 13th.
