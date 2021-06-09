Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 results

Tribourne took place on Sunday, June 6, starting with the sprint distance, which is designed for novice triathletes, and Hamish Reilly from Eastbourne-based club Team Bodyworks won with a time of 00:59:02.

Morgan West, who is also from Team Bodyworks, came second with a time of 00:59:42.

Despite finished behind Mr Reilly, Mr West recorded the fasted 5km run finishing in 00:16:33 while the winner completed the run in 00:17:00.

Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210706-102009001

Mr Reilly recorded the quickest 750m swim time of 00:09:33 while also boasting the best 18.3km cycle time of 00:30:57.

The standard race, which consisted of a 1,500m swim, 36.6km cycle and 10km run, was won by Henry James who competed for Western Tempo from Cheltenham.

Mr James won with a time of 01:55:18 ahead of Dorset athlete Alex Woodman, who completed the race in 01:58:25, and Jamie Bedwell from Team Bodyworks who finished with a time of 02:01:24.

Team Bodyworks athlete Henrietta Tarasewicz was the first woman to finish the standard distance with a time of 02:13:37 while placing 30th overall.

In the sprint distance Abi Bedwell, who is also from Team Bodyworks, was the first woman to finish with a time of 01:08:15 as she came 13th.