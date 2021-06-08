Eastbourne Pride organisers offer free entry

Pride will take place on Saturday, July 17, at Princes Park from 11am-6pm before an after party at Eastbourne Bandstand between 8pm-11pm.

The event is being organised by Eastbourne BourneOut, and chair Betty Gallacher said there is massive interest.

Betty said, “We’ve been doing Pride in Eastbourne since 2017 but sadly we lost last year due to covid.

Eastbourne Pride 2019. SUS-210806-100624001

“That’s why we are more determined than ever to make this a huge and successful party in the park.

“Entry is free but you must have a wristband in advance, and they are now available.

“Get your’s early - do not miss out.”

The wristbands are available from the BourneOut LGBT cafe in The Labyrinth in Stables Lane.

Alternatively, wristbands can be arranged by emailing [email protected]

There is a whole day of entertainment lined up at the party with leading LGBT figure Peter Tatchell officially opening the event.

Other VIP guests include Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell and Eastbourne borough councillor Josh Babarinde OBE.

Betty said, “The event is free, family friendly and inclusive.

“We want everyone to come along and have fun.

“The park holds a capacity of 5,000 people and, after what has gone on over the last 18 months, I’m sure we will get great support.”

Acts performing include drag queen Davina Sparkle, Abba Magic, Eastbourne’s Helen Ward-Jackson with her Adele tribute performance and Brighton’s Miles Goodall and The Love Handles.

The after party at the bandstand will have a 1980s theme with Rubix 80s, and DJs Oli and Jay.

Tickets are £10 for the after party.