Eastbourne is NOT the sunniest place in Sussex

According to My Favourite Voucher Codes, Eastbourne is behind Bognor Regis and the Isle of Wight in regards to hours of sunshine annually.

The website said they compiled a list of the nation’s sunniest places using Met Office data before picking out recommendations for tourists.

Eastbourne averages 1,887.9 hours of sunshine in a year, according to the website, while Bognor Regis boasted 1,920.8 hours of sunshine.

Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210206-125029001

The Isle of Wight just edged into the top spot with 1,923 hours of sunshine on average annually.

Despite this, Surrey, East and West Sussex was the region that had the most hours of sunshine in the UK with 1,808.9, according to the website.