Eastbourne is NOT the sunniest place in Sussex
Despite the claim Eastbourne has more hours of sunshine than any other place in the UK, a website is saying that is not the case.
According to My Favourite Voucher Codes, Eastbourne is behind Bognor Regis and the Isle of Wight in regards to hours of sunshine annually.
The website said they compiled a list of the nation’s sunniest places using Met Office data before picking out recommendations for tourists.
Eastbourne averages 1,887.9 hours of sunshine in a year, according to the website, while Bognor Regis boasted 1,920.8 hours of sunshine.
The Isle of Wight just edged into the top spot with 1,923 hours of sunshine on average annually.
Despite this, Surrey, East and West Sussex was the region that had the most hours of sunshine in the UK with 1,808.9, according to the website.
In regards to Eastbourne a My Favourite Voucher Codes spokesperson said, “Not only does it boast an outstanding number of sunshine hours annually, but it also has a vibrant entertainment scene, picturesque views across the South Downs, and iconic attractions such as the Victorian pier and art deco inspired bandstand.”