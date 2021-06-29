Eastbourne clean ups organised for Plastic Free July

The cleans are part of Plastic Free July and will be followed by The Great Plastic Weigh-In at The Beacon.

Volunteers can take part in three plastic and litter cleans during the month, starting at 10am on Saturday July 3, in the Terminus Road pedestrian area.

The other two events will take place on Saturday July 10 in Gildredge Park and Saturday July 17 at The Beacon’s adopted beach area, Groyne 34, between 10am and midday.

Eastbourne seafront.

Once all the plastic and litter has been collected it will be brought to the centre for The Great Plastic Weigh-In on oversized weighing scales that will be situated opposite Deichmann.

As a thank you for taking part, everyone will receive a reusable cup or tote bag.

In addition, the centre’s community space – The Hut - will host mini weigh-ins on July 14 and 21 between 12pm and 4pm for shoppers who bring bags of single-use plastic to swap for a branded giveaway.

This will be added to the final total of weighed plastic that will be announced at the end of the campaign.

Workshops will also be held in The Hut, on the same dates as the mini weigh-ins, on how to create art with recycled material and all the plastic collected during the campaign will be used to create a piece of art with a local artist that will then be put on display.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said, “We wanted to do our part during the month to challenge everyone to contribute towards a plastic-free world.

“Sustainability is such an important topic and even small actions like this can make a big difference.