OUT IN THE FIELD: That dreadful Christmas cough, the closure of the seafront and Debenhams shutting up shop

I have always had the constitution – and similar build – of a strong ox. I rarely get ill. Even when the Little Treasures were growing up, one of their legs would have to be falling off before they could ‘throw a sickie’. But this Christmas, illness spread through Chateau Field. What started in the run up to the General Election on December 12 as a sore throat – which felt like I’d swallowed a bag of needles – ended up as a miserable cold followed by tummy troubles and sickness. Even the lure of the annual Herald festive fun and frolics at this year’s chosen venue The Crown and Anchor and imbibing Irish nectar failed to revive my spirits and I spent much of Christmas and New Year in bed with just a Lemsip for company. It would appear I wasn’t the only one struck down with the lurgy as everyone I met while shuffling around trying to get into the Christmas spirit had some form of ailment. My reason for lamenting over this whole illness business is to explain my absence in recent weeks and lack of words from Yours Truly. But I am now very much back to normal and wish everyone a very Happy New Year.

The first rant of 2020 is aimed at East Sussex Highways over the tailbacks of traffic caused by the 100 metre stretch of seafront road being closed outside the former Claremont Hotel. While it’s wonderful a plan is finally in place for the blaze damaged hotel, a public notice allows the current road closure to be in place for up to 18 months as demolition gets underway. I can only imagine it will be taken down brick by brick. Anyway, I digress. Motorists have faced huge delays travelling into town since November 22 and although parking has been suspended along Seaside Road between Bourne Street and Cavendish Place to ease the traffic flow, the lights at the junction do not appear to be helping and something needs to be put in place to reduce the congestion. Highways says it has already adjusted the timing of some traffic lights but maybe more lights need re-phasing: the ones at the junction of Cavendish Place and Seaside are causing massive tailbacks to the War Memorial, which in turn causes the same for Terminus Road from the seafront and right turn onto Seaside. A longer green light could be given to the east bound traffic. The pedestrian crossing by Debenhams on Pevensey Road needs to keep pedestrians waiting a while longer – as that is continuous – so traffic flowing west can be moving for a little longer between red lights. The current diversions are creating chaos and the Lord himself only knows what it will be like come the summer.

In my absence over the last few weeks, I have missed some milestone birthdays of some very important people in my life. My friend Letitia Jackson turned 50 at the start of December and Joanne Smith blew out the birthday candles alongside my Herald colleague Juliet Mead. But the biggest birthday hug is for my wonderful son Kai who turns 20 this weekend. Happy birthday to all.