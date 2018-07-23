NOSTALGIA VIDEO: The pictorial history of All Saints Hospital in Eastbourne

We continue the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS with a look back at the history of All Saints Hospital at the foot of Beachy Head.

It was opened in 1869 and delivered care to patients by the All Saints Sisters of the Poor led by their Mother Superior, Harriet Brownlow Byron. Between 1899 and 1945 three wars affected the hospital and 30 beds were set aside to care for soldiers from the war in South Africa.

It was taken over by the 10th Canadian Military Unit in 1917 for the duration of the war and requisitioned again in the Second World War.

Prime Minister Theresa May was born at the hospital where her father the Rev Hubert Brasier was the chaplain for the All Saints Hospital and Chapel in the 1950s.

The hospital closed in 2004 and the buildings have been transformed into bespoke luxury homes.

The magnificent listed chapel, previously a place of contemplation for patients and relatives, is now a wedding and dinner venue.