Looking Back has taken another delve through the archives to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS in Eastbourne and uncovered some old photographs of Downside Hospital.

It was situated off East Dean Road in Eastbourne’s Old Town at the foot of the Downs and just up the road from the former St Mary’s Hospital.

It had 62 beds in seven blocks enabling various disease and observation cases to be admitted.

Patients with scarlet fever and diphtheria were treated at the hospital.

