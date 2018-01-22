NOSTALGIA: History of public houses of Eastbourne uncovered in new book

The history of many of Eastbourne’s older buildings, especially those visited by the public, has been written about in one way or another.

The general exception is the humble, or in some cases not so humble, public house.

Most people are aware of Eastbourne’s oldest inn, the Lamb, but there is a wide and varied history in these public buildings that many people have visited at one time or another, many as their particular ‘local’.

Many groups met in separate meeting rooms or simply in the corner of the lounge; these included early meetings of the Freemasons and the Buffaloes.

Groups of regulars had savings club or slate clubs where, on an almost annual basis, reports of their share outs appeared in the local papers.

Others ran football and darts teams; even bonfire societies met in one local or another.

A new book, Public Houses in Eastbourne by Alan Smith, which tells the brief histories of those pubs that existed in 1986 or before, fills this gap.

Details include that the Buskers Bar, Kings Arms and Victoria Hotel are the last three pubs outlining a small triangular area that 140 years ago had around ten public houses or beer houses (the latter not being unable to sell wines and spirits).

Of these, when built in 1857 and for around 20 years, the Victoria had a wide sea view and advertised this in guide books of the time.

The Kings Arms originally stood on the corner of Redoubt Road; Buskers Bar is the fourth name for this local, the first being the Forester’s Arms.

From St Aubyn’s Road to the Crown and Anchor, only three of eight remain and around the corner the Coda Bar, formerly the Rose and Crown, is the only building in the area known as Hell Fire Corner to survive the Second World War, even though it was damaged by a bomb landing nearby in 1940.

In Old Town, the Crown beershop was the last pub to obtain a full licence (enabling it to sell wines and spirits as well as beer), but this was the second pub of this name.

The original stood in Borough Lane and was demolished to make way for what is now the Gildredge Manor House.

The Star Inn is all that remains of what was the Star Brewery site that included the Star Brewery and the Star Shades.

The present Prince Albert was built in the 1930s, behind the original pub of that name, so that the High Street could be widened.

The new pub had to be completed before the old one was demolished in order to retain its licence.

Even here there were at least two other pubs in the 1800s, the Windmill Beer Shop and the Wheatsheaf.

Hampden Park has lost the three of its locals that were built in the early 1900s to serve the new development.

Here the oldest was the Hampden Park Hotel which was built in 1906 by the Sussex Public, The Star Shades House Trust (the forerunner of Trust House Forte) whose aims were “to transform licensed houses from mere drinking places into houses of genuine refreshment for people of every class”.