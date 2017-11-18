NOSTALGIA: Fishing history uncovered by project at Eastbourne school

Community Stuff, a registered company interest company in Eastbourne, has been awarded £8,900 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to deliver a heritage project with students from Causeway School.

The project titled ‘Secret Catch’ will give around 20 students from the school the opportunity to learn what it would have been like to grow up in a fishing family in Victorian times.

They have also been working with Eastbourne fishing historian and author Ted Hide.

Community Stuff will deliver a cross-generational programme of activity to research and document Eastbourne’s fishing industry heritage with school students, local families and the local community.

They will engage with heritage partnerships and local histories to provide training sessions, access to oral histories, local history and artefacts and to deposit records from the record.

The project will end with an exhibition including talks and presentations in order to engage with as many people as possible.

Clare Hackney, one of the leaders of the project, said, “We’re excited about being awarded the grant so that students from Causeway School can find out about Eastbourne’s fishing families.

“Students from the Causeway will learn to step back in time and to find out what life it was like to grown up in Victorian fishing times.

“If there are any families that have information about Eastbourne fishing families then we would urge them to get in touch with us.

“We are also interested in finding any memorabilia that people may have to go into exhibition at the end of the project.”

The funding will allow Community Stuff to teach students every Wednesday afternoon in the school.

In addition to workshops and interviews, students will also be given the opportunity to visit some of the local sites where fishing took place in order to obtain a real hands-on experience of what it was like to grow up in one of the fishing families.

An online blog has been created so people can be kept up-to-date and contribute.

This is available at https://secretcatch.co.uk