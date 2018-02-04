NOSTALGIA: Eastbourne author’s new book charts rail network through the south

Eastbourne historian and author Michael Hymans has penned a new book on the history of the railway in the south.

Southern Region Through the 1960s Year by Year is written by Michael, a bus and railway enthusiast and collector, and the paperback book includes 230 illustrations.

Another view of Eastbourne when an LCGB railtour to celebrate the passing of the 6-PUL/6-PAN units visited the town as well as Hastings, Seaford and Brighton. No 3041 was photographed at Platform 4 which has since been lifted to make way for a ring road SUS-180130-084752001

“With an easy to navigate format and superb unpublished images, Michael Hymans takes the reader on a nostalgic year-by-year journey through the 1960s providing a fascinating document of Southern Rail over the course of the decade,” said a spokesperson for Amberley Publishing.

“The 1960s are an iconic period in the history of the rail network in Great Britain with rationalisation in progress and the effects of the Beeching Report beginning to be felt, it was a tumultuous time for the nation’s railways and the area served by Southern Rail was no exception.

“As steam powered locomotives began to be phased out and the era of electronic and diesel traction began, the variety of locos on offer was unparalleled.”

The book is £14.99 and available at bookshops and in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.