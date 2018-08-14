NOSTALGIA: Do you remember Gildredge Hospital in Eastbourne?

We continue our celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the National health Service with a photographic record of life at Gildredge Hospital.

Gildredge Hospital in Eastbourne was situated next to Downside Hospital at the foot of the Downs.

It backed onto Old Town Recreation ground and records show it was solely for pulmonary tuberculosis and its position “allowed patients to breath in the fresh bracing air”.

It opened as the Eastbourne Borough Sanatorium in around 1914 and by 1929 was known as the Eastbourne Borough Tuberculosis Hospital.

It became known as Gildredge Hospital and eventually closed in 1974.

