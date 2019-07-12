Moorhen chicks raise a smile at Hampden Park - this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures
These moorhen chicks have been raising lots of smiles in Hampden Park, according to one of our readers. Plus this crop of reader’s photos includes a bee hard at work on some lavender, a ‘ghost ship’ at Holywell and a colourful summer display at Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk
Several clutches of moorhen chicks have been raising lots of interest in Hampden Park, according to Derek A Briggs, who snapped this nest here. "This nest with eight youngsters received lots of smiles," he said. The photograph was taken with Olympus mirrorless cameras. SUS-191107-095601001