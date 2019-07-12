Several clutches of moorhen chicks have been raising lots of interest in Hampden Park, according to Derek A Briggs, who snapped this nest here. "This nest with eight youngsters received lots of smiles," he said. The photograph was taken with Olympus mirrorless cameras. SUS-191107-095601001

Moorhen chicks raise a smile at Hampden Park - this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

These moorhen chicks have been raising lots of smiles in Hampden Park, according to one of our readers. Plus this crop of reader’s photos includes a bee hard at work on some lavender, a ‘ghost ship’ at Holywell and a colourful summer display at Eastbourne’s Carpet Gardens.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Derek A Briggs
Is this a ghost ship in broad daylight? Steve Nankervis took this shot at Holywell with an iPhone 6. SUS-191107-095612001
Sunny morning, with a bee working hard on the lavender. This photograph was taken by Anne Norton with an iPhone. SUS-191107-095622001
Beautiful gardens at Friston Place, which were recently open for a fundraiser in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice. This picture was taken by Ralph Davies. SUS-191107-095632001
