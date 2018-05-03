May the force be with you: Become a Jedi master in Sussex

A party company has launched a Jedi training activity in Sussex as International Star Wars Day (May 4th) approaches.

Star Wars fans can take a lesson in the art of using a lightsabre, a Jedi's most vital weapon, and face off against their friends in battle.

The unique sessions will teach budding Jedi's how to use a lightsabre

The Stag Company, which runs the training session, said: "You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far, away to learn how to become a Jedi.

"While we can’t promise that Yoda will be your teacher, you and your stag group will learn the intricacies of swordplay and lightsabre fights.

"The chance to hold a lightsabre is every little boy’s dream and while your stag may be well on his way to adulthood with a wedding, he can still live a last few hours of childish nostalgia with Jedi training."

The company said Brighton is the perfect place for the activity, as Brighton is home to the largest proportion of Jedi’s in the country; one per cent of the population said they were part of the sci-fi religion according to the latest government census in 2011.

The Stag Company said: "Over a few hours the group will experience what it is like to train as a Jedi. Starting out as a Padawan like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, they will be drilled in the basic techniques of swordplay before graduating fully to Jedi and the infamous lightsabers. They will learn a fully choreographed fight scene worthy of the films.

"These lightsabers are as close to the real thing as you can get without cutting fingers off. You will even be able to choose the colour of your lightsaber depending on which side you align with, the dark, or the light.

"One of the best aspects of the masterclass is the ability to dress up. You can go as your favourite hero or villain and the stag could even play the part of Luke Skywalker himself. This creates awesome photo opportunities, if not a problem with tripping over capes!"

The Jedi Training is available in Brighton and London. For more details, visit: www.thestagcompany.com