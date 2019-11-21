Mamma Mia sing-along at Eastbourne cinema

A Mamma Mia sing-along will be held at the cinema in the Towner Art Gallery on Wednesday November 27.

The event _ where the film is shown along with sub-titles so the audience can sing – is part of a fundraiser for the Eastbourne charity You Raise Me Up.

Doors open at 6pm with the film starting at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 to include a drink and there will also be a raffle.

You Raise Me Up provides practical, emotional and financial help to families who lose a young person aged 16-25 unexpectedly.

Tickets need to be brought in advance. Call 414482 or 07795 026340.