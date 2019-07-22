Little Chelsea hosts first Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival
Little Chelsea hosted the first Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival on Saturday (July 20).
Renowned children’s author Jacqueline Wilson opened the event and attractions throughout the day included acting, drama, singing, potters wheel, clay, art, cookery, colouring, designing, and an open mic session – with the Pentacle Drummers closing the festival.
Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - Julia and Teddy Eldridge (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100058008