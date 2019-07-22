Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100301008

Little Chelsea hosts first Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival

Little Chelsea hosted the first Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival on Saturday (July 20).

Renowned children’s author Jacqueline Wilson opened the event and attractions throughout the day included acting, drama, singing, potters wheel, clay, art, cookery, colouring, designing, and an open mic session – with the Pentacle Drummers closing the festival.

Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - Julia and Teddy Eldridge (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100058008

Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - Jytte and Arron (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100110008
Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - The Macaranas Family (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100122008
Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival 2019 - Lynne and Pete Sundby with Lula (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190722-100136008
