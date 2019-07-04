Tadas Kam took this beautiful shot of the Milky Way in the night sky at Birling Gap on Sunday June 30 at 12.23am. The Milky Way is the paler line of stars on the right hand side, from the top of the sky leading down to the horizon on the bottom. SUS-190307-114943001

It’s celestial Eastbourne this week, with a giant hornet, too (Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures)

The magnificent Milky Way over Birling Gap, a midsummmer strawberry moon... and a giant hornet. Our selection of Herald reader’s photos is slightly unusual this week - in a good way of course - with a shot of the pier basking in the sunshine to even things up.

If you would like to share a photograph with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the picture and the type of camera/phone with which it was taken.

Tadas Kam took this beautiful shot of the Milky Way in the night sky at Birling Gap on Sunday June 30 at 12.23am. The Milky Way is the paler line of stars on the right hand side, from the top of the sky leading down to the horizon on the bottom. SUS-190307-114943001
Tadas Kam took this beautiful shot of the Milky Way in the night sky at Birling Gap on Sunday June 30 at 12.23am. The Milky Way is the paler line of stars on the right hand side, from the top of the sky leading down to the horizon on the bottom. SUS-190307-114943001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The pond in Motcombe Park in the morning sun as Neptune gets ready for another busy day. This sunny photograph was taken by Barry Davis, with a Canon EOS 5d mark iii. SUS-190307-114930001
The pond in Motcombe Park in the morning sun as Neptune gets ready for another busy day. This sunny photograph was taken by Barry Davis, with a Canon EOS 5d mark iii. SUS-190307-114930001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Squirrel in Hampden Park, taken by John Lauper on a Canon EOS60D with 100-400mm Tamron lens. SUS-190307-114848001
Squirrel in Hampden Park, taken by John Lauper on a Canon EOS60D with 100-400mm Tamron lens. SUS-190307-114848001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Tracey Rawson snapped this giant hornet after she trapped it in her kitchen. She said, "I'm in no way one to harm an animal but the Hoover was the only way to remove it from my kitchen. It's still alive and now free, hopefully far far away from me." SUS-190307-114859001
Tracey Rawson snapped this giant hornet after she trapped it in her kitchen. She said, "I'm in no way one to harm an animal but the Hoover was the only way to remove it from my kitchen. It's still alive and now free, hopefully far far away from me." SUS-190307-114859001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2