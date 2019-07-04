It’s celestial Eastbourne this week, with a giant hornet, too (Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures)
The magnificent Milky Way over Birling Gap, a midsummmer strawberry moon... and a giant hornet. Our selection of Herald reader’s photos is slightly unusual this week - in a good way of course - with a shot of the pier basking in the sunshine to even things up.
If you would like to share a photograph with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the picture and the type of camera/phone with which it was taken.
Tadas Kam took this beautiful shot of the Milky Way in the night sky at Birling Gap on Sunday June 30 at 12.23am. The Milky Way is the paler line of stars on the right hand side, from the top of the sky leading down to the horizon on the bottom. SUS-190307-114943001
Tracey Rawson snapped this giant hornet after she trapped it in her kitchen. She said, "I'm in no way one to harm an animal but the Hoover was the only way to remove it from my kitchen. It's still alive and now free, hopefully far far away from me." SUS-190307-114859001