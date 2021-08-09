Iwood Lane, Rushlake Green

This impressive Grade II listed barn conversion is set in four acres of gardens along a quiet country lane with stunning far-reaching views across East Sussex countryside to the sea.

By James Connaughton
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:18 am

As well as the main 4,420sqft five-bedroom property – which includes large open-plan reception rooms with wonderful vaulted beamed ceilings and a bespoke Neptune kitchen/breakfast room – there is: an attached one-bed annexe with separate side entrance; a further large, detached 1,457sqft two-storey heritage-style building with workshops, home office and garaging; two separate extensive driveways; and a landscaped private fishing lake. There is also vast loft storage area in the main building suitable for further conversion, subject to planning permission.

Take a look through the photos of this property, in Iwood Lane, Rushlake Green, below – on the market for £2,000,000 with Foley and Neville Estate Agents on Zoopla.

