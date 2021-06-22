Take a look at the most expensive house in East Sussex

The property in Leasam Lane, Rye is for sale with Savills the Georgian mansions has been beautifully refurbished mixing period features with contemporary living and has glorious formal gardens.
1. Beautiful views
The house has been reconfigured to provide an excellent flow of accommodation combining formal and informal areas, creating a supremely comfortable and luxurious environment.
Picture via Zoopla
Photo: Zoopla
2. Garden
The site has a long and fascinating history dating back to the 13th century. The then Manor House was purchased and demolished in 1790 by a local banker and Town Clerk of Rye, Jeremiah Curteis. Picture via Zoopla
Photo: Zoopla
3. Entertainment suite
The house has its own cinema to enjoy with family and friends.
Picture: Zoopla
4. Tennis court
The delightful gardens have both formal elements, with terraced lawns, mellow stone paths and steps with brick retaining walls forming a backdrop for the colourful flowerbeds, and informal areas with shrubs and ornamental/specimen trees.
Photo: Zoopla