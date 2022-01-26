See inside rare, tasteful Sussex barn conversion on the market for £1.2million

Featuring a blend of modern styling and period detail, the three bedroom property, in Thornwell Road, Wilmington, is believed to have once belonged to Wilmington Priory.

The accommodation features three large open plan living areas - sitting room, dining room and kitchen - on the ground floor with delightful countryside views.

Gardens and extensive grounds provide an idyllic setting, and there is also a large timber-framed garage.

On the market for £1,200,000, this property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

1. Three bedroom barn conversion in Wilmington on the market for £1,200,000 SUS-220126-142612001 Photo Sales

2. Three bedroom barn conversion in Wilmington on the market for £1,200,000 SUS-220126-142622001 Photo Sales

3. Three bedroom barn conversion in Wilmington on the market for £1,200,000 SUS-220126-142632001 Photo Sales

4. Three bedroom barn conversion in Wilmington on the market for £1,200,000 SUS-220126-142642001 Photo Sales