See inside Grade II listed former country hotel, near Eastbourne
A former well-known hotel and restaurant near Eastbourne is on the market for £1,500,000.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:21 pm
Crossways is a seven-bedroom, Grade II listed detached house just off the A27 at Wilmington, and is set in around 1.5 acres of grounds.
The former hotel’s accommodation includes a 27ft reception room, 26ft reception hall, an office, a commercial kitchen, two bathrooms and seven en suite facilities.
The grounds include a sweeping in/out driveway off the A27 and a number of mature trees.
The property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts, via the Zoopla website,
