The former Crossways hotel, Wilmington. Picture: Zoopla SUS-210707-140300001

See inside Grade II listed former country hotel, near Eastbourne

A former well-known hotel and restaurant near Eastbourne is on the market for £1,500,000.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:21 pm

Crossways is a seven-bedroom, Grade II listed detached house just off the A27 at Wilmington, and is set in around 1.5 acres of grounds.

The former hotel’s accommodation includes a 27ft reception room, 26ft reception hall, an office, a commercial kitchen, two bathrooms and seven en suite facilities.

The grounds include a sweeping in/out driveway off the A27 and a number of mature trees.

The property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts, via the Zoopla website,

1.

The former Crossways hotel, Wilmington. Picture: Zoopla SUS-210707-140310001

Buy photo

2.

The former Crossways hotel, Wilmington. Picture: Zoopla SUS-210707-140320001

Buy photo

3.

The former Crossways hotel, Wilmington. Picture: Zoopla SUS-210707-140330001

Buy photo

4.

The former Crossways hotel, Wilmington. Picture: Zoopla SUS-210707-140340001

Buy photo
EastbourneGrade IIA27
Next Page
Page 1 of 4