The property in Silverdale Road, Eastbourne SUS-210923-131044001

PICTURES: Eastbourne property put on the market for £1,300,000

A property in Eastbourne has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1,300,000. The seven-bed detached house is on Silverdale Road. A spokesperson from Zoopla said, “A rare opportunity to secure an intriguing property which has been attractively converted to provide three self-contained homes within Eastbourne’s exclusive Meads.” The property is listed with Rager and Roberts. All pictures courtesy of Zoopla.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 2:33 pm

1.

The Meads property has a pool in the garden SUS-210923-131034001

2.

The property has been converted to provide three self-contained homes SUS-210923-133616001

3.

The property has been described as 'intriguing' on the Zoopla listing SUS-210923-131024001

4.

The property is located 0.7 miles away from Eastbourne Railway Station SUS-210923-133641001

