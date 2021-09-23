Page 1 of 4
PICTURES: Eastbourne property put on the market for £1,300,000
A property in Eastbourne has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1,300,000. The seven-bed detached house is on Silverdale Road. A spokesperson from Zoopla said, “A rare opportunity to secure an intriguing property which has been attractively converted to provide three self-contained homes within Eastbourne’s exclusive Meads.” The property is listed with Rager and Roberts. All pictures courtesy of Zoopla.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 2:33 pm